Dunning said Sunday the new pitch he's working on this spring is a forkball, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Dunning talked about a new pitch following his first spring outing but did not reveal what type of pitch. Statcast recorded the offering as a splitter during Dunning's second start, last week against Arizona, but the pitcher says it's a forkball. "I threw some good forkballs [Sunday], so that was fun," Dunning said. "I had some good swings and misses on them. I think I threw four or five of them, all of them came in the third inning." The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking five over three innings Sunday, his third Cactus League start.