Dahl went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-10 loss to Kansas City.

Dahl had an impressive debut for his new team. It doesn't hurt that he's batting second in front of the slugging Joey Gallo, so Dahl could see good pitches to hit if that arrangement continues. That, and the motivation after being non-tendered by the Rockies during the offseason, could make him a bounce-back candidate.