Smyly gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Smyly was expected to be on a strict pitch count, and he was pulled 68 pitches into a solid performance in which he only allowed four baserunners. All things considered, it was a positive outing after missing more than two weeks with arm soreness. The left-hander has a 0-2 record with a 6.63 ERA and a 11.4 K/9 through five starts this season. Smyly will get his next start Saturday at Houston.