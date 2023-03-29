The Rangers optioned Harris to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.
Texas initially planned to have Harris report to Triple-A Round Rock after he was optioned out of big-league camp earlier this month, but he'll end up making a return trip to Frisco, where he spent the entire 2022 campaign. The 23-year-old outfielder, who was added to the 40-man roster over the winter, likely won't have to wait long to get his first taste of Triple-A. He was productive over his 86 games with Frisco a season ago, slashing .259/.346/.485 with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 387 plate appearances.