Harris (oblique) came off the bench and played two innings at first base Saturday in the Rangers' 7-1 loss to the Dodgers in Cactus League play.
Harris hadn't appeared in a Cactus League game since Feb. 28 due to a sore oblique, but he looks like he'll head into the regular season with a clean bill of health after he was available to play Saturday. He'll open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock after the Rangers optioned him Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Dustin Harris: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Rangers' Dustin Harris: Scratched with oblique soreness•
-
Rangers' Dustin Harris: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Dustin Harris: Opening season at Double-A•
-
Rangers' Dustin Harris: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Dustin Harris: Likely done for season•