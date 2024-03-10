Harris (oblique) came off the bench and played two innings at first base Saturday in the Rangers' 7-1 loss to the Dodgers in Cactus League play.

Harris hadn't appeared in a Cactus League game since Feb. 28 due to a sore oblique, but he looks like he'll head into the regular season with a clean bill of health after he was available to play Saturday. He'll open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock after the Rangers optioned him Tuesday.