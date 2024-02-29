Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Harris was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers due to "a little soreness in the oblique area," Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Harris, who has gone 3-for-10 with a double and two RBI through his first five spring training games, was slated to start in left field and bat seventh Thursday before he developed the oblique issue. Though Bochy seemed to downplay any concern about the injury, given the tendency of oblique issues to linger, it wouldn't be surprising if Harris was held out for the next several days. Harris was a standout performer between the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2023 and already possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, but with fellow prospects Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford seemingly ahead of him in the outfield pecking order, Harris is likely to return to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2024 season.