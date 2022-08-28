Harris (wrist) won't require surgery but isn't expected to return to action for Double-A Frisco this year, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the shelf with a sprained left wrist Aug. 10, and he isn't expected back with the RoughRiders in 2022. One of the Rangers' top prospects, Harris should finish the year with a .259/.346/.485 slash line with 18 home runs, 68 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 86 games at Double-A. He could still be available to play in the Fall League.