Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Goes yard in blowout loss

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Athletics.

With the Rangers already trailing by 11 runs, Andrus finally made a response with his solo shot off Athletics start Sean Manaea in the sixth inning. The shortstop is up to 11 homers, 28 stolen bases, 68 RBI and 74 runs scored with a .271/.308/.387 slash line in 140 games this year.

