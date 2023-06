Carter was placed on the minor-league injured list Friday due to wrist soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter had been put on the minor-league Development List earlier this month, but this wrist issue popped up before that move and the Rangers are now simply correcting his status. Whatever the case, the 20-year-old top outfield prospect is not expected to return to action at Double-A Frisco before June 20.