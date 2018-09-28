Alberto went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 2-0 win over Seattle.

Alberto made just his fourth start in 18 games since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 4, two coming at shortstop and two at second base. If manager Don Wakamatsu plans to rest regulars over the weekend, Alberto could be in line for a couple of starts, but it's best not to expect much of the .192 hitter,

More News
Our Latest Stories