Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Grabs sixth save
Leclerc earned his sixth save of the season Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against Oakland with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit by pitch.
Leclerc entered with a two-run lead but certainly made the outing an interesting one, loading the bases before striking out Nick Martini to end the game. The 24-year-old has been successful in all six save chances since Keone Kela was dealt at the deadline and hasn't allowed a run since July 25.
