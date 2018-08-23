Leclerc earned his sixth save of the season Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against Oakland with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit by pitch.

Leclerc entered with a two-run lead but certainly made the outing an interesting one, loading the bases before striking out Nick Martini to end the game. The 24-year-old has been successful in all six save chances since Keone Kela was dealt at the deadline and hasn't allowed a run since July 25.