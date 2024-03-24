Jung started at third base and went 1-for-2 in Saturday's spring game against Colorado.

Jung made his spring debut after straining his calf during infield drills in February. He participated in baseball activities recently, including a stint as a DH in a minor-league game, and the Rangers were optimistic about Jung being able to compete in a Cactus League game. He played three innings in the field before being replaced by Matt Duffy. Following an off day Sunday, Jung is expected to play both exhibition games against the Red Sox on Monday and Tuesday, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.