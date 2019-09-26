Allard (4-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over three innings as the Rangers were routed 10-3 by the Red Sox. He struck out one.

The 22-year-old has a couple of good outings for Texas after the trade that brought him over from Atlanta, but Allard finishes his first prolonged stint in the majors with a 4.96 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB through 45.1 innings. The Rangers will be counting on the young southpaw to take a big step forward in 2020.