Lynn (14-9) took the loss Friday as the Rangers were downed 8-3 by the White Sox. He struck out 10 but coughed up seven runs on 11 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings.

The right-hander generated a whopping 24 swinging strikes among his 109 pitches (75 total strikes), but when Chicago did get wood on the ball it found a hole -- the 11 hits Lynn surrendered consisted of seven singles and four doubles. He'll carry a 3.85 ERA and 197:48 K:BB through 170.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Mariners.