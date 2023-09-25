Semien went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Semien led things off with a solo home run and then had his second of the day in the fourth, which only counted because it bounced off Julio Rodriguez's glove and over the fence. Sunday was his third game with multiple homers this month and gives him a legit shot to surpass 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the second time in the last three seasons. The 32-year-old has put together another impactful campaign, slashing .277/.350/.475 with 27 long balls, 97 RBI, 117 runs and a 69:103 BB:K in 721 plate appearances.