Semien went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's spring game against Arizona.

Semien launched Eduardo Rodriguez's first pitch of the game over the wall in left center. It was the first Cactus League homer in four at-bats for Semien, who belted 29 for the Rangers in 2023. He's expected to bat leadoff once again in 2024 and has missed just one game over the last three seasons.