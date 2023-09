Semien went 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 15-5 win over the Red Sox.

Semien finished up a strong three-game set against Boston, during which he went 5-for-11 with two walks, a double, a home run, six RBI and three runs scored. For the month, he's slashing .312/.398/.584 with five homers and 14 RBI over 16 games.