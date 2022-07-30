Semien went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Semien forced both of the Angels' errors in the contest. He opened the scoring in the sixth inning, hitting a double and then darting home on Jo Adell's error. In the ninth, Semien got aboard on a Luis Rengifo error and again came around to score as part of a five-run rally to pad the Rangers' lead. While Semien has gone just 4-for-30 (.133) in his last seven games, he remains a fixture in the lineup. He's slashing .236/.295/.392 with 18 steals in 20 attempts while adding 13 home runs, 46 RBI, 54 runs scored, 19 doubles and a pair of triples through 98 contests.