Semien returned to the starting lineup and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 8-2 loss to Miami.

Semien was back in the lineup after he sat out Wednesday's game, breaking a streak of 349 regular-season starts. As it turns out, Semien was dealing with the residual effects of a collision with teammate Adolis Garcia, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Semien was feeling "banged up," which was the reason he sat out Wednesday.