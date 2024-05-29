Semien is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Semien will get a day off for the first time since May 12, 2022, ending a streak of 349 consecutive regular-season starts. Though Semien isn't nursing an injury, manager Bruce Bochy told Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News that the 33-year-old will be getting a couple days of rest -- Texas is off Thursday -- since he's been playing a little banged up after he was involved in a collision in the outfield with teammate Adolis Garcia in a May 18 game. Ezequiel Duran will step in at second base in Semien's stead Wednesday, while designated hitter Travis Jankowski takes over Semien's spot atop the batting order.