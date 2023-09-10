Semien went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs, a double and a third run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

This was the second time in his last four games that Semien has hit a pair of homers, though he has no other long balls over his last 15 contests. The second baseman was once again stellar from the top of the order with three extra-base hits. He's batting .368 (14-for-38) in September and .281 on the year with an .826 OPS, 24 homers, 87 RBI, 109 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 35 doubles through 142 games.