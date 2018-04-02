Perez (elbow) threw six innings in a simulated game with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday and said he's ready to join the Rangers' rotation Thursday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. "Everything is looking perfect," Perez said. "I'm ready to go."

No surprise hearing that out of Perez, who said a similar thing after his first spring start a week ago. The Rangers opted to play it safe with Perez and have him wait until April 5, the eighth game of the season, for his season debut.