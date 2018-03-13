Rangers' Martin Perez: Throws Monday as scheduled
Perez (elbow) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings in a minor-league game Monday, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers were more focused on how Perez felt during Monday's outing rather than the number of runs he surrendered, and fortunately for the team he said he felt great. This marked Perez's first game of the spring, during which he was able to throw 69 pitches, with 48 being strikes. Although the 26-year-old has expressed a desire to be an active member of the rotation on Opening Day, it's expected that he won't be rushed back and will open the season on the DL.
More News
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...