Perez (elbow) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings in a minor-league game Monday, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers were more focused on how Perez felt during Monday's outing rather than the number of runs he surrendered, and fortunately for the team he said he felt great. This marked Perez's first game of the spring, during which he was able to throw 69 pitches, with 48 being strikes. Although the 26-year-old has expressed a desire to be an active member of the rotation on Opening Day, it's expected that he won't be rushed back and will open the season on the DL.