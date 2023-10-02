Scherzer (shoulder) has been limited to flat-ground work since throwing a light bullpen session last Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer hasn't had a setback as he works his way back from a teres major muscle strain in his right shoulder. However, he did indicate that he didn't feel as good as he hoped to when throwing off the bump. "I'm still in the recovery process from a strain," Scherzer said. "I think the thing I learned from my bullpen session is how much you need the teres major to get down the slope of the mound. The slope really amplifies it way more than I thought." Scherzer remains hopeful of returning at some point during the playoffs for the Rangers but is not setting a target date. "I guess the best way to put it is you feel better than you actually are," he said. "The next time I get on the mound, I want to be a lot stronger. I've got to be the that much more healed."