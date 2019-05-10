Rangers' Mike Minor: Falls to 3-3
Minor (3-3) was hit with the loss against the Astros on Thursday, giving up seven hits and three earned runs over five innings, striking out five and walking three as the Rangers fell 4-2.
Minor didn't have his sharpest command, as he walked three batters and needed 102 pitches to make it through five innings, but he emerged with a respectable final line in the losing effort. The 31-year-old is off to a solid start to the season, as he's currently sporting a 2.68 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP to go along with 53 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. He'll take the mound next on the road against the Royals on Wednesday.
