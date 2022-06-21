The Rangers reinstated Garver (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday. He'll serve as Texas' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in the series opener against the Phillies.

Fellow backstop Sam Huff was sent to Triple-A Round Rock to clear room for Garver, who hasn't yet been cleared to resume catching while he works to regain full strength in his right elbow following a stint on the IL back in May. Until Garver's elbow isn't hindering him while he throws behind the plate, he's expected to start on a near-everyday basis as the Rangers' DH. He was sidelined for about a week and a half following a positive COVID-19 test, but Garver has since regained conditioning and looked good during his one-game rehab assignment at Round Rock over the weekend.