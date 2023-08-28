Rangers manager Bruce Bochy revealed Sunday that Eovaldi (forearm) felt tightness in his side following a bullpen session last Thursday, MLB.com reports. "There's a little tightness, that's all," Bochy said. "We're just backing off a little bit so this doesn't get worse."

Eovaldi is slated to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, so the side issue doesn't appear to be a major concern. However, even if the setback ends up being minor, it could result in the Rangers pushing back Eovaldi's potential activation from the 15-day injured list to next week or later. The Rangers haven't yet decided whether the right-hander will need a rehab assignment before sliding back into the rotation. Eovaldi originally went on the IL back in late July with a strained forearm.