The Rangers placed Lowe (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Lowe will be eligible to come off the IL ahead of the Rangers' April 5 game against the Astros, but the team is expecting him to be ready to return from his right oblique strain around mid-to-late April, per MLB.com. Jared Walsh and Ezequiel Duran are expected to form a platoon at first base to begin the season until Lowe is ready to return.