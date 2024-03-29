The Rangers placed Lowe (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Lowe will be eligible to come off the IL ahead of the Rangers' April 5 game against the Astros, but the team is expecting him to be ready to return from his right oblique strain around mid-to-late April, per MLB.com. Jared Walsh and Ezequiel Duran are expected to form a platoon at first base to begin the season until Lowe is ready to return.
More News
-
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Dealing with side tightness•
-
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Swats third double•
-
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Gets $7.5 million from Rangers•
-
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Swats 17th long ball•
-
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Goes deep in win•