Lowe (oblique) took live batting practice and ran the bases Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Lowe, who's been taking groundballs since last week, took another step in his rehab Wednesday. Texas manager Bruce Bochy anticipates a rehab assignment beginning within the next week.
