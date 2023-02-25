Grossman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Friday's spring game against the Royals.
Grossman took Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch deep on a ball up in the zone. With a lefty throwing for the Royals, the switch-hitting Grossman got the start in left field. He mashed southpaws in 2022 (.320/.436/.443) but was less productive against righties. As such, Grossman's in a position for a possible platoon in left field. Texas manager Bruce Bochy noted earlier this spring that he's open to a platoon in left, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.