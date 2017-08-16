Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Slugs 14th homer
Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.
Chirinos' long ball was one of three allowed on the evening by former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. It was the 14th home run of the season for Chirinos, who is tied for seventh among all MLB catchers in that category. Unlike most of the names above him on the list, however, Chirinos is an extreme liability in the batting-average category, with a .226 mark mostly limiting his appeal to deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats.
