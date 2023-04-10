The Rangers diagnosed Howard with a right lat strain and transferred him from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of catcher Sandy Leon. Howard was first injured back in early March and now isn't eligible to return until late May.
