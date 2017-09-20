Rangers' Tony Barnette: Finishes out seventh inning
Barnette retired only two of four batters faced, but kept the Mariners off the board Tuesday during the Rangers' 3-1 win.
Entering the contest in the seventh inning with one out and nobody on, Barnette immediately put himself into hot water by loading the bases with a walk and back-to-back base hits. Fortunately, he was able to escape the inning unscathed by picking Yonder Alonso off third base, then coaxing a lineout from Ben Gamel. Barnette has yielded just one run in his last nine appearances and seems to have established himself as one of manager Jeff Banister's most trusted late-inning options.
