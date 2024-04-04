Langford started in left field went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rays.
Langford, who opened the season with a five-game hit streak, experienced his first hitless game as a major leaguer. The rookie is 6-for-25 with two walks, a triple, three RBI and a run scored to start his MLB career.
