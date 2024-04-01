Langford started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Cubs.
Langford's fourth-inning triple was the first extra-base hit of his career and knocked in two runs to tie the game. This was also his first start in the field after appearing twice as the designated hitter.
