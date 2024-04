Langford batted cleanup and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Langford has moved around the middle of the order, but this was the first time batting cleanup. Adolis Garcia, who normally bats fourth, was given a rest day. The rookie is slugging just .313 with two extra-base knocks, but Langford has hit safely in 13 of 16 contests.