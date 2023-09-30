Civale (7-5) took the loss Friday as the Rays were routed 11-4 by the Blue Jays, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out three.

With Tampa Bay already locked into the top wild-card spot in the American League and likely to face Toronto to begin the playoffs next week, manager Kevin Cash elected not to give the opposition a good look at any of the starting pitchers the Rays might be using. Civale got the hook after 40 pitches (21 strikes), while Zack Littell (35 pitches) and Taj Bradley (21 pitches) also saw action out of the bullpen. All three right-handers figure to be available when the Wild-Card Round begins Tuesday. Civale finishes the regular season with a 3.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 116:33 K:BB through 122.1 innings split between Tampa and Cleveland, but his ratios since being acquired by the Rays (5.36 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 45.1 IP) are far less impressive.