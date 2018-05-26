Rays' Andrew Moore: Set to join Durham
Moore will join Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander made nine starts for the Mariners last season (11 appearances total), but was an early cut this year in spring training and ended up spending the first couple months at Double-A. Moore will jump back up to Triple-A with the move east and he could end up slotting into the Rays' thinned-out rotation at some point down the line. He is on the 40-man roster.
