Meadows went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 6-4 loss to Angels.

Meadows knocked a three-run homer in the eighth inning to cut the Rays' deficit to two runs but it wasn't enough. The 24-year-old outfielder has 31 homers and seven in September alone. During this month, he's raised his OPS from .860 to .920.

