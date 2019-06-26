Rays' Blake Snell: Struggles to get through four

Snell allowed seven runs on 11 hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 3.1 innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Tuesday.

Well, at least he made it out of the first inning, which he didn't do in his last outing. Still, Snell has really struggled in his last two appearances, yielding 13 runs in 3.2 innings. Over his last three starts, his ERA has jumped more than 1.5 runs. Snell is 4-7 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 79 innings this season. He will look to get on track Sunday against the Rangers.