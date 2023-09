The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured right patella, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After fouling a ball off his knee Thursday, Lowe is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks as a result of his injury, making a return this season unlikely even if the Rays advance to the World Series. Raimel Tapia will come up from Triple-A Durham to fill Lowe's roster spot.