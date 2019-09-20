Rays' Brandon Lowe: Ready for game action

Lowe (quad) will play in an instructional game Saturday and be evaluated afterward, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe can't be sent on a rehab assignment with the minor-league season over, but he is at the point in his recovery where he is participating in game-like scenarios. Manager Kevin Cash said earlier in the week that Lowe was not ready to run at full speed just yet, but if he is able to clear that hurdle Saturday, it seems there's a chance he could return to the lineup before the regular season comes to a close.