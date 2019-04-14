Rays' Brent Honeywell: Looks good in extended spring
Honeywell (elbow) threw an inning in an extended spring game in Port Charlotte on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Honeywell reportedly got through his outing in strong fashion, clocking between 91 and 94 mph through his one frame. The outing marked his first time back on the bump since February 2018 Tommy John surgery. Although he still remains some time away from being considered for activation, the 24-year-old right-hander appears to be on the right track in his recovery.
