Tampa Bay selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Tampa Bay acquired Anderson from the Reds for cash considerations earlier Wednesday, and though the expectation was that the veteran right-hander will report to Triple-A Durham, he'll instead move to the big club after closer Pete Fairbanks (forearm) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. While Anderson is up with the Rays, he'll likely serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.