The Rays acquired Anderson from the Reds on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tampa Bay already has three starting pitchers on the injured list (Shane Baz, Jeffrey Springs and Tyler Glasnow) and another (Josh Fleming) sustained a foot injury Tuesday, so the addition of the 35-year-old Anderson should improve the organization's rotation depth. Anderson will presumably slot into the Triple-A Durham rotation after logging a 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB across 23 innings over his five starts with the Reds' top affiliate in Louisville.