Tampa Bay designated Anderson for assignment Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Anderson is getting booted off the active and 40-man roster in order to make room for Jake Diekman, who is expected to be activated ahead of Wednesday's game in Baltimore after finalizing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay. In two appearances with the Rays, Anderson fired five scoreless innings and allowed just three baserunners. He'll how hit the waiver wire and could attract interest from a team in search of a multi-inning relief option.