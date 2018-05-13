Rays' Chris Archer: Serves up three homers in loss

Archer (2-3) was hit with the loss Saturday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out four.

It was the second straight start Archer made it seven innings, though his line was less favorable Saturday thanks to the trio of long balls he conceded. The 29-year-old has now given up nine home runs through nine starts (1.5 HR/9); he served up a homer in each of his first six starts but had kept the ball in the yard in his previous two outings heading into Saturday. He also allowed Chance Sisco to steal home and saw another run score on a wild pitch. Archer now owns an unremarkable 5.64 ERA over 52.2 innings despite his solid 52:15 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which will come on the road against the Angels.