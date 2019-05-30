Rays' Christian Arroyo: Returns to majors
Arroyo was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Andrew Velazquez was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, while Arroyo should be available for Thursday's series opener against the Twins. The 24-year-old infielder has spent most of the season with Durham, slashing .314/.381/.603 with eight homers and 29 RBI in 33 games for the Bulls. Arroyo has yet to put it together at the major-league level, evidenced by his .214 average and .596 OPS across parts of three big-league seasons (60 games), so look for him to offer a right-handed bat off the bench during his time with the big club.
