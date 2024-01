Paredes signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

2023 was Paredes' best season at the plate to date. He slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 homers and 98 RBI across 571 plate appearances and cemented himself as the Rays' primary third baseman. He receives a $2.665 million raise and is under team control through 2027.