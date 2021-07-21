Tampa Bay placed Feyereisen on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays summoned Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham to replace Feyereisen in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster. Since being acquired from the Brewers on May 21, Feyereisen has stepped in as a key piece in the late innings for the Rays, compiling a 2.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, four wins, three saves and three holds over 21 appearances. According to Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE, Feyereisen said he will undergo an MRI later Wednesday, which should provide a better indication of his timeline for a return.